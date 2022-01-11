UMass Lowell, Albany meet in conference play

UMass Lowell (9-6, 1-2) vs. Albany (4-10, 0-2) SEFCU Arena, Albany, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UMass…

UMass Lowell (9-6, 1-2) vs. Albany (4-10, 0-2)

SEFCU Arena, Albany, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMass Lowell visits Albany in an America East matchup. Each team last played on Saturday. UMass Lowell beat Maryland-Baltimore County by two points, while Albany is coming off of a 64-62 loss to New Hampshire.

SENIOR STUDS: UMass Lowell’s Everette Hammond, Justin Faison and Allin Blunt have collectively scored 39 percent of the team’s points this season, including 43 percent of all River Hawks scoring over the last five games.TERRIFIC THOMAS: Kalil Thomas has connected on 39.4 percent of the 71 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 15 of 24 over his last five games. He’s also converted 43.8 percent of his foul shots this season.

YET TO WIN: The River Hawks are 0-6 when they allow at least 68 points and 9-0 when they hold opponents to anything below 68. The Great Danes are 0-9 when allowing 64 or more points and 4-1 on the season, otherwise.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The River Hawks have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Great Danes. Albany has an assist on 19 of 73 field goals (26 percent) over its past three outings while UMass Lowell has assists on 30 of 79 field goals (38 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: UMass Lowell is ranked second among America East teams with an average of 73.3 points per game.

