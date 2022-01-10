UMass, Davidson meet in conference play

UMass (7-7, 0-2) vs. Davidson (12-2, 2-0) Belk Arena, Davidson, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: A10 foes…

UMass (7-7, 0-2) vs. Davidson (12-2, 2-0)

Belk Arena, Davidson, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: A10 foes meet as UMass battles Davidson. Each team last saw action on Saturday. Davidson won over Rhode Island 72-68, while UMass fell 78-74 to Duquesne.

SENIOR STUDS: UMass’ Rich Kelly, Trent Buttrick and Michael Steadman have collectively scored 37 percent of all Minutemen points this season, though that trio’s production has slipped to 25 percent over the last five games.NOAH IS A FORCE: Noah Fernandes has connected on 43.4 percent of the 53 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 85.4 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: UMass is 0-6 when scoring fewer than 76 points and 7-1 when scoring at least 76.

PERFECT WHEN: The Wildcats are 12-0 when they score at least 70 points and 0-2 when they fall shy of that total. The Minutemen are 5-0 when turning the ball over nine times or fewer and 2-7 when the team exceeds that total.

GETTING DEFENSIVE: The tough Davidson defense has held opponents to 61.2 points per game, the 28th-lowest mark in Division I. UMass has allowed an average of 78.1 points through 14 games (ranking the Minutemen 291st).

