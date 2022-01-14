CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Smithsonian's new schedule | Montgomery Co. executive urges schools to offer virtual options | DC preps for Winter Restaurant Week | Latest DC-area cases
UL Monroe visits UT Arlington following Mwamba’s 22-point performance

The Associated Press

January 14, 2022, 1:42 AM

UL Monroe Warhawks (9-8, 1-4 Sun Belt) at UT Arlington Mavericks (8-8, 4-1 Sun Belt)

Arlington, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UT Arlington hosts the UL Monroe Warhawks after Patrick Mwamba scored 22 points in UT Arlington’s 83-73 win over the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns.

The Mavericks are 6-1 in home games. UT Arlington ranks third in the Sun Belt with 25.8 defensive rebounds per game led by David Azore averaging 4.1.

The Warhawks are 1-4 against Sun Belt opponents. UL Monroe leads the Sun Belt scoring 77.6 points per game while shooting 47.4%.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Azore is averaging 17.2 points for the Mavericks. Mwamba is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UT Arlington.

Russell Harrison averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Warhawks, scoring 13.3 points while shooting 40.8% from beyond the arc. Andre Jones is shooting 41.7% and averaging 14.4 points over the past 10 games for UL Monroe.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 7-3, averaging 67.6 points, 35.2 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points per game.

Warhawks: 6-4, averaging 73.9 points, 27.8 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

