UL Monroe takes on Georgia State, seeks to break 3-game skid

The Associated Press

January 28, 2022, 1:42 AM

Georgia State Panthers (7-9, 1-4 Sun Belt) at UL Monroe Warhawks (10-11, 2-7 Sun Belt)

Monroe, Louisiana; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UL Monroe aims to break its three-game skid when the Warhawks take on Georgia State.

The Warhawks have gone 7-4 in home games. UL Monroe is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Panthers are 1-4 in conference matchups. Georgia State ranks seventh in the Sun Belt with 13.6 assists per game led by Kane Williams averaging 3.8.

The Warhawks and Panthers square off Saturday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Russell Harrison is shooting 38.5% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Warhawks, while averaging 13.5 points and six rebounds. Nika Metskhvarishvili is averaging 13.8 points and 6.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for UL Monroe.

Corey Allen is shooting 34.0% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, while averaging 14.7 points and two steals. Williams is averaging 7.5 points over the last 10 games for Georgia State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warhawks: 3-7, averaging 66.0 points, 29.4 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points per game.

Panthers: 3-7, averaging 64.6 points, 30.1 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 36.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

