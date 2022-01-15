CORONAVIRUS NEWS: PGCPS students return to in-person learning | Nearly 500 COVID-19 tests discarded in Md. | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Data on local deaths and hospitalizations
UIC wins third straight, rolls past Green Bay 80-63

The Associated Press

January 15, 2022, 11:13 PM

GREEN BAY, Wisc. (AP) — Demaria Franklin scored 19 points to lead Illinois-Chicago to its third straight win, an 80-63 win at Green Bay on Saturday.

The Flames built an 11-point advantage by intermission, 36-25.

Kevin Johnson scored 16 points and grabbed six boards, Jace Carter had 15 points and nine boards and Jalen Warren added 10 points and six rebounds off the bench for UIC (7-8, 3-3 Horizon).

Kamari McGee scored a career-high 23 points to lead Green Bay (3-13, 2-5). Cade Meyer had 15 points and nine rebounds and Donovan Ivory added 11 points off the bench.

