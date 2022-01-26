UIC visits Detroit Mercy after Davis’ 30-point showing

UIC Flames (7-10, 3-5 Horizon) at Detroit Mercy Titans (6-10, 4-3 Horizon) Detroit; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Detroit…

UIC Flames (7-10, 3-5 Horizon) at Detroit Mercy Titans (6-10, 4-3 Horizon)

Detroit; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit Mercy hosts the UIC Flames after Antoine Davis scored 30 points in Detroit Mercy’s 71-58 victory over the Milwaukee Panthers.

The Titans are 3-0 on their home court. Detroit Mercy is eighth in the Horizon with 21.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Madut Akec averaging 5.9.

The Flames are 3-5 in Horizon play. UIC has a 2-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Titans won 64-56 in the last matchup on Dec. 5. Davis led the Titans with 19 points, and Damaria Franklin led the Flames with 18 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Davis is scoring 24.4 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Titans. Akec is averaging 15.2 points and 8.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for Detroit Mercy.

Franklin is scoring 17.5 points per game with 7.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Flames. Kevin Johnson is averaging 12.3 points and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 39.2% over the past 10 games for UIC.

LAST 10 GAMES: Titans: 6-4, averaging 70.6 points, 30.1 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.1 points per game.

Flames: 5-5, averaging 70.5 points, 29.1 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.