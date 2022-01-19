CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Hogan announces antibody testing program | What's it mean to be endemic? | Youngkin releases pandemic plan | ABC stores adjust hours | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers
UC Riverside visits UCSB following Anderson’s 21-point game

The Associated Press

January 19, 2022, 2:22 AM

UC Riverside Highlanders (9-5, 3-1 Big West) at UCSB Gauchos (7-7, 0-3 Big West)

Santa Barbara, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCSB plays the UC Riverside Highlanders after Cole Anderson scored 21 points in UCSB’s 79-73 loss to the CSU Fullerton Titans.

The Gauchos are 7-1 on their home court. UCSB averages 13.7 turnovers per game and is 2-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Highlanders are 3-1 in conference matchups. UC Riverside ranks ninth in the Big West shooting 29.9% from downtown. Jhaylon Martinez leads the Highlanders shooting 100% from 3-point range.

The Gauchos and Highlanders face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ajay Mitchell is averaging 7.9 points and 4.3 assists for the Gauchos. Amadou Sow is averaging 10.3 points over the last 10 games for UCSB.

Zyon Pullin is averaging 12.1 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.2 assists for the Highlanders. Flynn Cameron is averaging 9.4 points over the last 10 games for UC Riverside.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gauchos: 4-6, averaging 70.7 points, 32.1 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points per game.

Highlanders: 7-3, averaging 59.1 points, 33.7 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 5.3 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

