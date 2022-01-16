CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Smithsonian's new schedule | Montgomery Co. executive urges schools to offer virtual options | DC preps for Winter Restaurant Week | Latest DC-area cases
UAPB takes on Bethune-Cookman, aims to halt 3-game skid

The Associated Press

January 16, 2022, 1:42 AM

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (4-12, 2-2 SWAC) at Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (3-15, 1-4 SWAC)

Pine Bluff, Arkansas; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UAPB heads into the matchup against Bethune-Cookman after losing three games in a row.

The Golden Lions are 3-3 in home games. UAPB is fourth in the SWAC with 10.4 assists per game led by Shawn Williams averaging 3.7.

The Wildcats are 2-2 in SWAC play. Bethune-Cookman is eighth in the SWAC scoring 60.7 points per game and is shooting 40.3%.

The Golden Lions and Wildcats match up Monday for the first time in SWAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Williams averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Lions, scoring 14.7 points while shooting 34.1% from beyond the arc. Kylen Milton is averaging 11.8 points over the past 10 games for UAPB.

Mikey West is averaging 5.3 points for the Wildcats. Joe French is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games for Bethune-Cookman.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Lions: 2-8, averaging 58.7 points, 24.8 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.7 points per game.

Wildcats: 3-7, averaging 57.7 points, 30.4 rebounds, 9.1 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

