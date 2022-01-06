UAB, Rice meet in conference play

UAB (12-3, 2-0) vs. Rice (7-5, 0-1) Tudor Fieldhouse, Houston; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UAB visits Rice in…

UAB (12-3, 2-0) vs. Rice (7-5, 0-1)

Tudor Fieldhouse, Houston; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UAB visits Rice in a CUSA matchup. UAB easily beat UTSA by 28 at home in its last outing. Rice lost 75-43 on the road against North Texas in its most recent game.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Jordan Walker is averaging 14.7 points and 4.3 assists to lead the charge for the Blazers. Quan Jackson is also a primary contributor, accounting for 10.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.7 steals per game. The Owls have been led by Travis Evee, who is averaging 14.3 points.JUMPING FOR JORDAN: Walker has connected on 41.8 percent of the 91 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 8 for 15 over the last three games. He’s also converted 86.8 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Rice is 0-5 this year when it scores 74 points or fewer and 7-0 when it scores at least 75.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Owls have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Blazers. Rice has an assist on 46 of 78 field goals (59 percent) across its past three matchups while UAB has assists on 43 of 94 field goals (45.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The UAB offense has scored 82.1 points per game this season, ranking the Blazers 19th among Division I teams. The Rice defense has allowed 74.3 points per game to opponents (ranked 255th overall).

