CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Prince William Co. schools align with CDC guidance | No daily testing for NFL players | Montgomery Co. students plan COVID walkout | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers
Home » College Basketball » Tumblin leads Stetson against…

Tumblin leads Stetson against North Alabama after 22-point showing

The Associated Press

January 21, 2022, 2:22 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Stetson Hatters (7-11, 1-4 ASUN) at North Alabama Lions (8-10, 1-4 ASUN)

Florence, Alabama; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stetson visits the North Alabama Lions after Alvin Tumblin scored 22 points in Stetson’s 93-91 overtime loss to the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles.

The Lions are 6-1 in home games. North Alabama ranks fourth in the ASUN with 29.7 points per game in the paint led by Jamari Blackmon averaging 1.2.

The Hatters are 1-4 in ASUN play. Stetson is 4-8 against opponents with a winning record.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daniel Ortiz is averaging 11.4 points for the Lions. Blackmon is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for North Alabama.

Rob Perry is averaging 15.9 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Hatters. Chase Johnston is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games for Stetson.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 3-7, averaging 65.2 points, 31.6 rebounds, 9.2 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 38.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points per game.

Hatters: 5-5, averaging 66.3 points, 32.1 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

FITARA 13 scorecard brings truce to data center consolidation debate

Court blocks vaccine mandate for federal employees

National Guard's hybrid status makes sexual assault confusing to prosecute

USPS, building off popular licensing deals, branches out into stamp NFTs

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up