Tumblin leads Stetson against North Alabama after 22-point showing

Stetson Hatters (7-11, 1-4 ASUN) at North Alabama Lions (8-10, 1-4 ASUN)

Florence, Alabama; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stetson visits the North Alabama Lions after Alvin Tumblin scored 22 points in Stetson’s 93-91 overtime loss to the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles.

The Lions are 6-1 in home games. North Alabama ranks fourth in the ASUN with 29.7 points per game in the paint led by Jamari Blackmon averaging 1.2.

The Hatters are 1-4 in ASUN play. Stetson is 4-8 against opponents with a winning record.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daniel Ortiz is averaging 11.4 points for the Lions. Blackmon is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for North Alabama.

Rob Perry is averaging 15.9 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Hatters. Chase Johnston is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games for Stetson.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 3-7, averaging 65.2 points, 31.6 rebounds, 9.2 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 38.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points per game.

Hatters: 5-5, averaging 66.3 points, 32.1 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points.

