Tulsa looks to end streak vs Memphis

Tulsa (6-6, 0-1) vs. Memphis (7-5, 1-1) FedExForum, Memphis, Tennessee; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Memphis looks to extend…

Tulsa (6-6, 0-1) vs. Memphis (7-5, 1-1)

FedExForum, Memphis, Tennessee; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis looks to extend Tulsa’s conference losing streak to five games. Tulsa’s last AAC win came against the Temple Owls 72-66 on Feb. 16, 2021. Memphis is coming off an 82-64 win at Wichita State on Saturday.

SENIOR STUDS: Tulsa’s Jeriah Horne, Darien Jackson and Rey Idowu have collectively scored 47 percent of the team’s points this season, including 47 percent of all Golden Hurricane scoring over the last five games.JUMPING FOR JERIAH: Horne has connected on 41.7 percent of the 60 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 22 over the last five games. He’s also converted 84.8 percent of his free throws this season.

BEHIND THE ARC: Tulsa’s Sam Griffin has attempted 72 3-pointers and connected on 36.1 percent of them, and is 10 for 27 over the last five games.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Tigers have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Golden Hurricane. Memphis has 59 assists on 92 field goals (64.1 percent) over its past three outings while Tulsa has assists on 35 of 80 field goals (43.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Memphis has attempted the most free throws in all of Division I. The Tigers have averaged 24.8 free throws per game.

