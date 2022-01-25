Tulsa faces Tulane, aims to end road skid

Tulsa Golden Hurricane (6-11, 0-6 AAC) at Tulane Green Wave (7-9, 4-3 AAC) New Orleans; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Tulsa Golden Hurricane (6-11, 0-6 AAC) at Tulane Green Wave (7-9, 4-3 AAC)

New Orleans; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tulsa will try to stop its four-game road slide when the Golden Hurricane take on Tulane.

The Green Wave are 4-3 on their home court. Tulane ranks fourth in the AAC with 30.1 points per game in the paint led by Kevin Cross averaging 6.4.

The Golden Hurricane have gone 0-6 against AAC opponents. Tulsa ranks sixth in the AAC shooting 35.4% from 3-point range.

The Green Wave and Golden Hurricane face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Cook is scoring 18.1 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Green Wave. Jaylen Forbes is averaging 9.8 points and 3.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for Tulane.

Anthony Pritchard is averaging 4.1 points for the Golden Hurricane. Jeriah Horne is averaging 11.0 points over the last 10 games for Tulsa.

LAST 10 GAMES: Green Wave: 5-5, averaging 73.5 points, 27.6 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points per game.

Golden Hurricane: 2-8, averaging 67.6 points, 28.8 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 8.5 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.