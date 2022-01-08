CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Local universities expand booster requirements | MCPS dumps formula for virtual class shift | No mask, vaccine mandates in Va. House | Latest numbers
Tulane tops South Florida 68-54

The Associated Press

January 8, 2022, 7:01 PM

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Kevin Cross, R.J. McGee and Jalen Cook scored 17 points apiece as Tulane beat South Florida 68-54 on Saturday.

McGee also had eight rebounds for Tulane (6-7, 3-1 American Athletic Conference).

Jamir Chaplin had 17 points for the Bulls (5-9, 0-2). Jalyn McCreary added 14 points. Javon Greene had nine rebounds.

