Tulane hosts Wichita State following Council’s 31-point game

The Associated Press

January 29, 2022, 1:02 AM

Wichita State Shockers (10-7, 1-4 AAC) at Tulane Green Wave (8-9, 5-3 AAC)

New Orleans; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tulane -1; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Wichita State takes on the Tulane Green Wave after Ricky Council IV scored 31 points in Wichita State’s 84-79 win over the UCF Knights.

The Green Wave are 5-3 in home games. Tulane is fourth in the AAC scoring 73.4 points while shooting 44.9% from the field.

The Shockers are 1-4 in AAC play. Wichita State ranks ninth in the AAC shooting 31.1% from 3-point range.

The teams square off for the 10th time this season in AAC play. The Green Wave won the last matchup 68-67 on Jan. 13. Jaylen Forbes scored 20 points points to help lead the Green Wave to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Cook is averaging 18.4 points and 3.4 assists for the Green Wave. Forbes is averaging 10.1 points over the last 10 games for Tulane.

Council is averaging 11.1 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Shockers. Tyson Etienne is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Wichita State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Green Wave: 6-4, averaging 75.5 points, 27.7 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points per game.

Shockers: 4-6, averaging 70.4 points, 34.0 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.0 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

