Troy visits Louisiana following Brown’s 21-point showing

Troy Trojans (13-5, 4-1 Sun Belt) at Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (8-8, 3-3 Sun Belt) Lafayette, Louisiana; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST…

Troy Trojans (13-5, 4-1 Sun Belt) at Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (8-8, 3-3 Sun Belt)

Lafayette, Louisiana; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana hosts the Troy Trojans after Jordan Brown scored 21 points in Louisiana’s 77-70 loss to the South Alabama Jaguars.

The Ragin’ Cajuns are 5-2 in home games. Louisiana is 3-2 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 15.3 turnovers per game.

The Trojans are 4-1 in Sun Belt play. Troy ranks sixth in the Sun Belt with 14.4 assists per game led by Duke Deen averaging 3.4.

The Ragin’ Cajuns and Trojans face off Saturday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trajan Wesley is averaging 5.3 points for the Ragin’ Cajuns. Brown is averaging 15 points, 9.2 rebounds and 1.5 blocks over the past 10 games for Louisiana.

Efe Odigie is shooting 50.0% and averaging 11.2 points for the Trojans. Desmond Williams is averaging 8.4 points over the last 10 games for Troy.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ragin’ Cajuns: 5-5, averaging 71.8 points, 35.8 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points per game.

Trojans: 8-2, averaging 66.8 points, 34.0 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 7.7 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.