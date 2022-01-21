CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Prince William Co. schools align with CDC guidance | No daily testing for NFL players | Montgomery Co. students plan COVID walkout | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers
Home » College Basketball » Troy visits Louisiana following…

Troy visits Louisiana following Brown’s 21-point showing

The Associated Press

January 21, 2022, 3:42 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Troy Trojans (13-5, 4-1 Sun Belt) at Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (8-8, 3-3 Sun Belt)

Lafayette, Louisiana; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana hosts the Troy Trojans after Jordan Brown scored 21 points in Louisiana’s 77-70 loss to the South Alabama Jaguars.

The Ragin’ Cajuns are 5-2 in home games. Louisiana is 3-2 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 15.3 turnovers per game.

The Trojans are 4-1 in Sun Belt play. Troy ranks sixth in the Sun Belt with 14.4 assists per game led by Duke Deen averaging 3.4.

The Ragin’ Cajuns and Trojans face off Saturday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trajan Wesley is averaging 5.3 points for the Ragin’ Cajuns. Brown is averaging 15 points, 9.2 rebounds and 1.5 blocks over the past 10 games for Louisiana.

Efe Odigie is shooting 50.0% and averaging 11.2 points for the Trojans. Desmond Williams is averaging 8.4 points over the last 10 games for Troy.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ragin’ Cajuns: 5-5, averaging 71.8 points, 35.8 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points per game.

Trojans: 8-2, averaging 66.8 points, 34.0 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 7.7 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

FITARA 13 scorecard brings truce to data center consolidation debate

Court blocks vaccine mandate for federal employees

National Guard's hybrid status makes sexual assault confusing to prosecute

USPS, building off popular licensing deals, branches out into stamp NFTs

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up