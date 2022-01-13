CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Smithsonian's new schedule | Montgomery Co. executive urges schools to offer virtual options | DC preps for Winter Restaurant Week | Latest DC-area cases
Trice lifts Old Dominion over UTSA 83-51

The Associated Press

January 13, 2022, 10:26 PM

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Austin Trice had 19 points as Old Dominion rolled past UTSA 83-51 on Thursday night.

Trice shot 9 for 11 from the field. Jaylin Hunter and C.J. Keyser added 16 points each for Old Dominion (7-8, 2-0 Conference USA). Hunter also had seven assists.

Old Dominion totaled 50 second-half points, a season best for the team.

Erik Czumbel had 16 points for the Roadrunners (7-10, 0-4). Jacob Germany added 12 points.

