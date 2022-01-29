CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US fully approves Moderna vaccine | Novavax files for FDA vaccine approval | Omicron amps up concerns about long COVID | Latest COVID data
Trammell lifts streaking Seattle past Sam Houston St. 78-63

The Associated Press

January 29, 2022, 6:47 PM

SEATTLE (AP) — Darrion Trammell had 20 points as Seattle won its ninth consecutive game, defeating Sam Houston 78-63 on Saturday.

The Redhawks have put together win streaks of six and nine games to occupy first place in the Western Athletic Conference since the resignation of former head coach Jim Hayford on Nov. 11.

Cameron Tyson had 15 points and nine rebounds, Vas Pandza scored 14 points and Riley Grigsby 11 for Seattle (17-4, 8-0).

Savion Flagg had 14 points for the Bearkats (13-10, 8-2), whose six-game winning streak ended. Jaden Ray scored 12 points and Demarkus Lampley 11.

