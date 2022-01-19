CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Hogan announces antibody testing program | What's it mean to be endemic? | Youngkin releases pandemic plan | ABC stores adjust hours | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers
Trammell leads Seattle U against Abilene Christian after 25-point outing

The Associated Press

January 19, 2022, 2:02 AM

Seattle U Redhawks (13-4, 4-0 WAC) at Abilene Christian Wildcats (10-6, 2-4 WAC)

Abilene, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle U visits the Abilene Christian Wildcats after Darrion Trammell scored 25 points in Seattle U’s 92-85 overtime win against the Cal Baptist Lancers.

The Wildcats are 8-2 on their home court. Abilene Christian scores 75.9 points and has outscored opponents by 11.6 points per game.

The Redhawks are 4-0 in WAC play. Seattle U is 1-0 in one-possession games.

The Wildcats and Redhawks meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Coryon Mason is shooting 38.6% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 11.7 points. Cameron Steele is averaging 9.4 points and 5.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Abilene Christian.

Trammell is averaging 16.5 points, 5.9 assists and 2.9 steals for the Redhawks. Cameron Tyson is averaging 13.4 points and 5.0 rebounds while shooting 42.1% over the past 10 games for Seattle U.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 71.0 points, 27.3 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 9.6 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points per game.

Redhawks: 7-3, averaging 76.1 points, 33.8 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 9.0 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

