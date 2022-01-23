CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Fairfax Co. schools' mask-wearing policy plan | Montgomery Co. vaccine passport proposal concerns | Pickup locations for COVID-19 tests in Prince George's Co. | Latest COVID data
Home » College Basketball » Towson visits Delaware following…

Towson visits Delaware following Painter’s 23-point outing

The Associated Press

January 23, 2022, 1:22 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Towson Tigers (14-5, 5-2 CAA) at Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (13-6, 5-2 CAA)

Newark, Delaware; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Delaware hosts the Towson Tigers after Dylan Painter scored 23 points in Delaware’s 80-77 win against the Elon Phoenix.

The Fightin’ Blue Hens have gone 7-0 at home. Delaware ranks third in the CAA with 32.1 points per game in the paint led by Painter averaging 2.3.

The Tigers are 5-2 in CAA play. Towson leads the CAA giving up just 64.6 points per game while holding opponents to 40.4% shooting.

The Fightin’ Blue Hens and Tigers face off Monday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Anderson is averaging 11.6 points and 3.6 assists for the Fightin’ Blue Hens. Painter is averaging 11.9 points and 7.2 rebounds while shooting 56.8% over the last 10 games for Delaware.

Cameron Holden is averaging 14.2 points, 8.8 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Tigers. Nicolas Timberlake is averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games for Towson.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fightin’ Blue Hens: 7-3, averaging 74.9 points, 31.2 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points per game.

Tigers: 8-2, averaging 74.2 points, 33.5 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

FITARA 13 scorecard brings truce to data center consolidation debate

Agencies look to bring cohesion to digital identity projects

Court blocks vaccine mandate for federal employees

USPS, building off popular licensing deals, branches out into stamp NFTs

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up