Towson visits Delaware following Painter’s 23-point outing

Towson Tigers (14-5, 5-2 CAA) at Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (13-6, 5-2 CAA)

Newark, Delaware; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Delaware hosts the Towson Tigers after Dylan Painter scored 23 points in Delaware’s 80-77 win against the Elon Phoenix.

The Fightin’ Blue Hens have gone 7-0 at home. Delaware ranks third in the CAA with 32.1 points per game in the paint led by Painter averaging 2.3.

The Tigers are 5-2 in CAA play. Towson leads the CAA giving up just 64.6 points per game while holding opponents to 40.4% shooting.

The Fightin’ Blue Hens and Tigers face off Monday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Anderson is averaging 11.6 points and 3.6 assists for the Fightin’ Blue Hens. Painter is averaging 11.9 points and 7.2 rebounds while shooting 56.8% over the last 10 games for Delaware.

Cameron Holden is averaging 14.2 points, 8.8 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Tigers. Nicolas Timberlake is averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games for Towson.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fightin’ Blue Hens: 7-3, averaging 74.9 points, 31.2 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points per game.

Tigers: 8-2, averaging 74.2 points, 33.5 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

