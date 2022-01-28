Toledo plays Akron after Rollins’ 25-point game

Akron Zips (13-5, 6-2 MAC) at Toledo Rockets (16-4, 8-1 MAC) Toledo, Ohio; Friday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Akron Zips (13-5, 6-2 MAC) at Toledo Rockets (16-4, 8-1 MAC)

Toledo, Ohio; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Toledo -8; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Toledo hosts the Akron Zips after Ryan Rollins scored 25 points in Toledo’s 86-75 victory over the Buffalo Bulls.

The Rockets have gone 8-0 at home. Toledo has a 3-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Zips are 6-2 against MAC opponents. Akron scores 71.7 points and has outscored opponents by 9.6 points per game.

The Rockets and Zips face off Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rollins is shooting 47.8% and averaging 20.0 points for the Rockets. JT Shumate is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games for Toledo.

Ali Ali is scoring 14.1 points per game with 3.0 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Zips. Xavier Castaneda is averaging 14.3 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 41.4% over the last 10 games for Akron.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 9-1, averaging 83.9 points, 37.0 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points per game.

Zips: 8-2, averaging 70.0 points, 30.9 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

