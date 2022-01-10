Toledo looks to extend streak vs Miami

Toledo (11-4, 3-1) vs. Miami (7-6, 1-1) John D. Millett Hall, Oxford, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Toledo…

Toledo (11-4, 3-1) vs. Miami (7-6, 1-1)

John D. Millett Hall, Oxford, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Toledo looks for its 15th straight win in the head-to-head series over Miami. Toledo has won by an average of 10 points in its last 14 wins over the RedHawks. Miami’s last win in the series came on Feb. 10, 2010, a 55-47 win.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Miami’s Dae Dae Grant has averaged 17.2 points, 4.2 rebounds and 4.5 assists while Mekhi Lairy has put up 14.3 points. For the Rockets, Ryan Rollins has averaged 19.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.1 steals while JT Shumate has put up 14.4 points and 7.1 rebounds.

CREATING OFFENSE: Grant has been directly responsible for 43 percent of all Miami field goals over the last five games. The junior guard has 35 field goals and 27 assists in those games.

PERFECT WHEN: The RedHawks are 7-0 when at least four of their players score 10 or more points and 0-6 when any fewer than that achieve double-figures. The Rockets are 8-0 when turning the ball over 11 times or fewer and 3-4 when the team exceeds that total.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Rockets have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the RedHawks. Miami has an assist on 43 of 93 field goals (46.2 percent) across its previous three outings while Toledo has assists on 38 of 78 field goals (48.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Miami offense has recorded a turnover on only 13.9 percent of its possessions, which is the ninth-lowest rate in the country. The Toledo defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 17.3 percent of all possessions (ranked 285th among Division I teams).

