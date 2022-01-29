CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US fully approves Moderna vaccine | Novavax files for FDA vaccine approval | Omicron amps up concerns about long COVID | Latest COVID data
Home » College Basketball » Thorpe's foul shots send…

Thorpe’s foul shots send UNC Asheville over Presbyterian

The Associated Press

January 29, 2022, 7:35 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CLINTON, S.C. (AP) — LJ Thorpe scored a season-high 28 points with the help of a 10-for-12 shooting effort from the foul line and UNC Asheville beat Presbyterian 68-67 on Saturday.

He sank his last two free throws with three seconds left to put the Bulldogs (12-9, 4-4 Big South) ahead 68-64. Rayshon Harrison buried a 3-pointer at the buzzer for the Blue Hose (9-13, 1-6).

Drew Pember scored 18 points and grabbed nine rebounds for UNC Asheville.

Winston Hill scored a career-high 29 points and had eight rebounds and Harrison scored 10 for Presbyterian.

It was Presbyterian’s third-straight game decided by a point. The Blue Hose beat Charleston Southern 62-61 on Wednesday and lost to Longwood 71-70 on Jan. 22. Presbyterian has lost four of its last five games which have been decided by a total of eight points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Navy, Marines begin massive housing inspection

State Dept says worldwide email outage resolved, not tied to 'malicious activity'

Congress wants to overhaul FISMA. Agencies are already measuring security differently

USPTO pilots a program to trim patent pendency, and ease things for certain applicants

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up