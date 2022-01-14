CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Smithsonian's new schedule | Montgomery Co. executive urges schools to offer virtual options | DC preps for Winter Restaurant Week | Latest DC-area cases
Home » College Basketball » Thorpe leads UNC Asheville…

Thorpe leads UNC Asheville against South Carolina Upstate after 24-point game

The Associated Press

January 14, 2022, 1:42 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

South Carolina Upstate Spartans (5-10, 2-1 Big South) at UNC Asheville Bulldogs (10-5, 2-1 Big South)

Asheville, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Asheville hosts the South Carolina Upstate Spartans after LJ Thorpe scored 24 points in UNC Asheville’s 86-80 overtime loss to the Winthrop Eagles.

The Bulldogs have gone 8-1 in home games. UNC Asheville is third in the Big South scoring 75.9 points while shooting 46.0% from the field.

The Spartans have gone 2-1 against Big South opponents. South Carolina Upstate is 3-7 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Bulldogs and Spartans square off Saturday for the first time in Big South play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trent Stephney is averaging 6.7 points, 3.4 assists and 1.5 steals for the Bulldogs. Tajion Jones is averaging 15.3 points and 5.0 rebounds while shooting 48.6% over the past 10 games for UNC Asheville.

Bryson Mozone averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, scoring 13.8 points while shooting 35.2% from beyond the arc. Jordan Gainey is averaging 9.7 points over the last 10 games for South Carolina Upstate.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 71.5 points, 29.2 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 5.3 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points per game.

Spartans: 3-7, averaging 69.7 points, 28.3 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

VA pushes back second EHR deployment, citing delays in training from COVID-19

Lawmaker sets sights on 'CISA 2025' legislative proposal

IRS gearing up for next filing season but still processing 6M tax returns

Former acting DHS IG pleads guilty to charges on stealing federal software, databases

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up