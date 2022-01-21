CORONAVIRUS NEWS: March against masks brings thousands to DC | Va. Gov. executive order continues mask debate | Fairfax Co. parents weigh Youngkin mask rule | Latest COVID data
Thompson scores 21, St. Francis slips by Central Connecticut

The Associated Press

January 21, 2022, 11:33 PM

LORETTO, Pa. (AP) — Myles Thompson had 21 points and seven rebounds to lead St. Francis of Pennsylvania to a 68-67 victory over Central Connecticut on Friday night.

St. Francis went ahead 67-62 with 2:28 remaining and held on despite making just one free throw the rest of the game.

Josh Cohen added 11 points for the Red Flash (6-12, 2-5 Northeast Conference).

The Blue Devils (4-15, 2-5) had 30 bench points, led by Davonte Sweatman with 14 points and Stephane Ayangma with 13. Starters Trenton McLaughlin and Nigel Scantlebury added 11 and 10 points, respectively.

