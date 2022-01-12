Thompson leads Butler against Georgetown after 20-point performance

Butler Bulldogs (8-6, 1-2 Big East) at Georgetown Hoyas (6-6, 0-1 Big East) Washington; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Butler Bulldogs (8-6, 1-2 Big East) at Georgetown Hoyas (6-6, 0-1 Big East)

Washington; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Georgetown -1.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Butler takes on the Georgetown Hoyas after Aaron Thompson scored 20 points in Butler’s 87-72 loss to the Xavier Musketeers.

The Hoyas have gone 6-3 in home games. Georgetown is third in the Big East with 25.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Aminu Mohammed averaging 5.5.

The Bulldogs are 1-2 against Big East opponents. Butler is 4-2 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 12.4 turnovers per game.

The Hoyas and Bulldogs face off Thursday for the first time in Big East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mohammed is averaging 14.4 points and 8.5 rebounds for the Hoyas. Kaiden Rice is averaging 9.8 points over the last 10 games for Georgetown.

Thompson is averaging 6.4 points and 3.6 assists for the Bulldogs. Bryce Golden is averaging 8.7 points over the last 10 games for Butler.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hoyas: 5-5, averaging 77.2 points, 36.9 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points per game.

Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 62.5 points, 27.8 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.