Thomasson scores 20 to lead Niagara over Manhattan 72-63

The Associated Press

January 18, 2022, 10:09 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Noah Thomasson scored 20 points and Marcus Hammond scored 19 and grabbed six rebounds and Niagara beat Manhattan 72-63 on Tuesday night.

Jordan Cintron had 13 points and seven rebounds and Sam Iorio scored 12 for the Purple Eagles (8-8, 3-4 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference).

Jose Perez and Warren Williams scored 16 points apiece — Perez had seven rebounds and Elijah Buchanan scored 12 for the Jaspers (9-5, 2-3)

