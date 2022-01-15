CORONAVIRUS NEWS: PGCPS students return to in-person learning | Nearly 500 COVID-19 tests discarded in Md. | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Data on local deaths and hospitalizations
Home » College Basketball » Thomas scores 26, leads…

Thomas scores 26, leads Alcorn St. over Texas Southern 73-72

The Associated Press

January 15, 2022, 8:46 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LORMAN, Miss. (AP) — Justin Thomas had 26 points, Lenell Henry scored the eventual game-winning jumper with 1:41 to play and Alcorn State held off Texas Southern for a 73-72 victory on Saturday.

It was Alcorn State’s (5-11, 4-0 Southwestern Athletic Conference) fourth straight win.

John Walker III made a jump shot and AJ Lawson’s tip in with 54 seconds left for Texas Southern capped the scoring. The Tigers missed their last three shots.

Thomas was 9 of 10 from the field, made both 3-point attempts and was 6 of 9 from the free-throw line. Thomas also had team highs with eight rebounds and five assists. Lenell Henry finished with 11 points.

Bryson Etienne scored 22 points to lead Texas Southern (5-9, 3-2). Joirdon Karl Nicholas had 11 points and 12 rebounds. PJ Henry added 10 points.

Texas Southern plays at Jackson State on Monday. Alcorn State hosts Prairie View A&M on Monday.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

The end of an era: BlackBerry’s impact on feds, industry endures

Former acting DHS IG pleads guilty to charges on stealing federal software, databases

VA pushes back second EHR deployment, citing delays in training from COVID-19

Punishments, and first religious exemptions, for military vaccine refusers

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up