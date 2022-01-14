CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Smithsonian's new schedule | Montgomery Co. executive urges schools to offer virtual options | DC preps for Winter Restaurant Week | Latest DC-area cases
Home » College Basketball » Thomas, Sacred Heart Pioneers…

Thomas, Sacred Heart Pioneers take on the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights

The Associated Press

January 14, 2022, 1:22 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (2-12, 2-2 NEC) at Sacred Heart Pioneers (5-12, 1-3 NEC)

Fairfield, Connecticut; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fairleigh Dickinson takes on Sacred Heart in NEC action Saturday.

The Pioneers have gone 2-3 in home games. Sacred Heart has a 1-5 record against teams over .500.

The Knights have gone 2-2 against NEC opponents. Fairleigh Dickinson ranks seventh in the NEC with 6.6 offensive rebounds per game led by John Square Jr. averaging 2.2.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nico Galette is averaging 10.8 points and 9.1 rebounds for the Pioneers. Tyler Thomas is averaging 16.8 points over the last 10 games for Sacred Heart.

Antoine Jacks is averaging 2.2 points for the Knights. Brandon Rush is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games for Fairleigh Dickinson.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pioneers: 3-7, averaging 63.5 points, 31.4 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points per game.

Knights: 2-8, averaging 57.3 points, 30.1 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Lawmaker sets sights on 'CISA 2025' legislative proposal

USPS reaches deal with APWU on pilot to package free at-home COVID-19 tests

VA pushes back second EHR deployment, citing delays in training from COVID-19

IRS gearing up for next filing season but still processing 6M tax returns

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up