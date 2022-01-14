Thomas, Sacred Heart Pioneers take on the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (2-12, 2-2 NEC) at Sacred Heart Pioneers (5-12, 1-3 NEC) Fairfield, Connecticut; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (2-12, 2-2 NEC) at Sacred Heart Pioneers (5-12, 1-3 NEC)

Fairfield, Connecticut; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fairleigh Dickinson takes on Sacred Heart in NEC action Saturday.

The Pioneers have gone 2-3 in home games. Sacred Heart has a 1-5 record against teams over .500.

The Knights have gone 2-2 against NEC opponents. Fairleigh Dickinson ranks seventh in the NEC with 6.6 offensive rebounds per game led by John Square Jr. averaging 2.2.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nico Galette is averaging 10.8 points and 9.1 rebounds for the Pioneers. Tyler Thomas is averaging 16.8 points over the last 10 games for Sacred Heart.

Antoine Jacks is averaging 2.2 points for the Knights. Brandon Rush is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games for Fairleigh Dickinson.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pioneers: 3-7, averaging 63.5 points, 31.4 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points per game.

Knights: 2-8, averaging 57.3 points, 30.1 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points.

