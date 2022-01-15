Thomas, Rivera lead Colorado State past San Jose State 78-42

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Dischon Thomas scored 14 points, Isaiah Rivera added 12 and Colorado State cruised to a…

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Dischon Thomas scored 14 points, Isaiah Rivera added 12 and Colorado State cruised to a 78-42 win over San Jose State on Saturday.

Isaiah Stevens scored 10 points for Colorado State (13-1, 3-1 Mountain West).

Omari Moore led San Jose State (7-7, 0-2) with 15 points. Josh O’Garro scored 10 points.

