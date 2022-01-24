Thomas, Montgomery lead Alcorn St. past Bethune-Cookman

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Justin Thomas and Keondre Montgomery scored 16 points each as Alcorn State narrowly defeated Bethune-Cookman…

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Justin Thomas and Keondre Montgomery scored 16 points each as Alcorn State narrowly defeated Bethune-Cookman 70-67 on Monday night.

Dontrell McQuarter made one of two free throws with six seconds left to give the Braves a three-point lead, then Damani McEntire missed a tying 3-pointer for the Wildcats.

Oddyst Walker added 12 points for Alcorn State (6-13, 5-2 Southwestern Athletic Conference). . Darrious Agnew had 10 points.

Marcus Garrett scored a career-high 21 points for the Wildcats (5-14, 3-4). He had seven turnovers and two assists. Joe French added 16 points. Kevin Davis had 10 points.

