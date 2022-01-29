CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US fully approves Moderna vaccine | Novavax files for FDA vaccine approval | Omicron amps up concerns about long COVID | Latest COVID data
Thomas leads Portland State past Northern Arizona 97-76

The Associated Press

January 29, 2022, 6:42 PM

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Khalid Thomas had a season-high 25 points, tying his career high, as Portland State romped past Northern Arizona 97-76 on Saturday. Ian Burke added 21 points for the Vikings.

Trey Wood had 10 points for Portland State (5-13, 3-7 Big Sky Conference), which broke its five-game losing streak.

Jalen Cone had 19 points for the Lumberjacks (7-12, 3-5). Nik Mains added 14 points. Jay Green had 10 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

