The AP Top 25 Women’s Basketball Poll

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 30, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking

Record Pts Prv 1. South Carolina (29) 20-1 748 1 2. Stanford 16-3 713 2 3. NC State (1) 19-2 698 3 4. Louisville 18-2 657 5 5. Indiana 14-2 613 6 6. Michigan 18-2 606 7 7. Tennessee 18-2 564 4 8. Arizona 15-3 540 8 9. Baylor 15-4 466 11 10. UConn 13-4 449 10 11. Iowa St. 18-3 396 13 12. Georgia Tech 17-4 381 14 13. Texas 15-4 367 9 14. Georgia 16-4 352 15 15. LSU 18-4 322 12 16. BYU 18-1 313 16 17. Maryland 15-6 288 17 18. Oklahoma 18-3 287 18 19. Oregon 14-5 226 19 20. Notre Dame 16-4 195 20 21. Iowa 14-4 132 23 22. Florida Gulf Coast 19-1 105 – 23. Ohio St. 15-4 85 22 24. North Carolina 16-4 66 – 25. Kansas St 16-5 60 25

Others receiving votes: Duke 39, Mississippi 23, Virginia Tech 22, DePaul 14, Florida 9, Nebraska 8, Arkansas 3, Gonzaga 1, Dayton 1, Creighton 1.

