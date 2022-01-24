The AP Top 25 Women’s Basketball Poll

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan.…

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 23, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking

Record Pts Prv 1. South Carolina (29) 17-1 748 1 2. Stanford 14-3 708 2 3. NC State (1) 18-2 695 4 4. Tennessee 18-1 657 5 5. Louisville 16-2 632 3 6. Indiana 14-2 605 6 7. Michigan 16-2 566 8 8. Arizona 14-2 538 10 9. Texas 14-3 426 15 10. UConn 11-4 424 9 11. Baylor 13-4 419 15 12. LSU 17-3 411 11 13. Iowa St. 16-3 369 7 14. Georgia Tech 15-4 350 18 15. Georgia 15-4 344 13 16. BYU 15-1 302 17 17. Maryland 13-6 293 12 18. Oklahoma 16-3 186 14 19. Oregon 11-5 155 – 20. Notre Dame 14-4 154 19 21. Duke 13-4 149 21 22. Ohio St. 15-3 116 – 23. Iowa 12-4 107 25 24. Mississippi 17-2 96 – 25. Kansas St 15-4 93 –

Others receiving votes: Florida Gulf Coast 90, North Carolina 83, Virginia Tech 13, Florida 12, DePaul 4, Missouri 2, UCLA 2, Kansas 1.

