The AP Top 25 Women’s Basketball Poll

The Associated Press

January 24, 2022, 12:58 PM

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 23, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking

Record Pts Prv
1. South Carolina (29) 17-1 748 1
2. Stanford 14-3 708 2
3. NC State (1) 18-2 695 4
4. Tennessee 18-1 657 5
5. Louisville 16-2 632 3
6. Indiana 14-2 605 6
7. Michigan 16-2 566 8
8. Arizona 14-2 538 10
9. Texas 14-3 426 15
10. UConn 11-4 424 9
11. Baylor 13-4 419 15
12. LSU 17-3 411 11
13. Iowa St. 16-3 369 7
14. Georgia Tech 15-4 350 18
15. Georgia 15-4 344 13
16. BYU 15-1 302 17
17. Maryland 13-6 293 12
18. Oklahoma 16-3 186 14
19. Oregon 11-5 155
20. Notre Dame 14-4 154 19
21. Duke 13-4 149 21
22. Ohio St. 15-3 116
23. Iowa 12-4 107 25
24. Mississippi 17-2 96
25. Kansas St 15-4 93

Others receiving votes: Florida Gulf Coast 90, North Carolina 83, Virginia Tech 13, Florida 12, DePaul 4, Missouri 2, UCLA 2, Kansas 1.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

