The AP Top 25 Women’s Basketball Poll

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 16, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking

Record Pts Prv 1. South Carolina (28) 17-1 747 1 2. Stanford 13-3 701 2 3. Louisville (2) 15-1 694 3 4. NC State 16-2 661 4 5. Tennessee 17-1 633 5 6. Indiana 14-2 607 6 7. Iowa St. 16-1 542 9 8. Michigan 15-2 529 11 9. UConn 9-3 510 10 10. Arizona 12-2 466 7 11. LSU 17-2 464 12 12. Maryland 12-5 406 8 13. Georgia 13-3 310 17 14. Oklahoma 15-2 306 23 15. Texas 12-3 295 13 15. Baylor 11-4 295 14 17. BYU 14-1 275 18 18. Georgia Tech 13-4 263 15 19. Notre Dame 13-3 262 20 20. North Carolina 14-2 133 21 21. Duke 11-4 125 16 22. Colorado 13-1 119 22 23. Kentucky 8-5 83 19 24. Florida Gulf Coast 15-1 80 – 25. Iowa 10-4 52 –

Others receiving votes: Ohio St. 47, Virginia Tech 40, Oregon 23, Mississippi 21, Kansas St 18, South Florida 14, UCF 9, Missouri 8, DePaul 5, Kansas 4, South Dakota 3.

