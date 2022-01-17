The AP Top 25 Women’s Basketball Poll

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 16, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. South Carolina (28)
|17-1
|747
|1
|2. Stanford
|13-3
|701
|2
|3. Louisville (2)
|15-1
|694
|3
|4. NC State
|16-2
|661
|4
|5. Tennessee
|17-1
|633
|5
|6. Indiana
|14-2
|607
|6
|7. Iowa St.
|16-1
|542
|9
|8. Michigan
|15-2
|529
|11
|9. UConn
|9-3
|510
|10
|10. Arizona
|12-2
|466
|7
|11. LSU
|17-2
|464
|12
|12. Maryland
|12-5
|406
|8
|13. Georgia
|13-3
|310
|17
|14. Oklahoma
|15-2
|306
|23
|15. Texas
|12-3
|295
|13
|15. Baylor
|11-4
|295
|14
|17. BYU
|14-1
|275
|18
|18. Georgia Tech
|13-4
|263
|15
|19. Notre Dame
|13-3
|262
|20
|20. North Carolina
|14-2
|133
|21
|21. Duke
|11-4
|125
|16
|22. Colorado
|13-1
|119
|22
|23. Kentucky
|8-5
|83
|19
|24. Florida Gulf Coast
|15-1
|80
|–
|25. Iowa
|10-4
|52
|–
Others receiving votes: Ohio St. 47, Virginia Tech 40, Oregon 23, Mississippi 21, Kansas St 18, South Florida 14, UCF 9, Missouri 8, DePaul 5, Kansas 4, South Dakota 3.
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.