The AP Top 25 Women’s Basketball Poll

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 2, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking

Record Pts Prv 1. South Carolina (22) 13-1 737 1 2. Stanford 9-3 694 2 3. Louisville (5) 12-1 691 3 4. Arizona (3) 10-0 660 4 5. NC State 12-2 636 5 6. Indiana 11-2 578 8 7. Tennessee 13-1 571 7 8. Michigan 12-1 540 9 9. Texas 10-1 483 12 10. Maryland 10-4 478 6 11. UConn 6-3 462 11 12. Iowa St. 12-1 429 14 13. LSU 14-1 365 19 14. Baylor 10-3 355 10 15. Georgia 12-2 318 13 16. Georgia Tech 10-3 287 16 17. Duke 10-2 232 15 18. BYU 10-1 183 18 19. North Carolina 13-0 162 24 20. Notre Dame 11-3 130 17 21. Kentucky 7-3 122 20 22. Iowa 7-3 119 21 23. Oklahoma 12-1 118 – 24. South Florida 10-4 92 22 25. Texas A&M 10-3 58 23

Others receiving votes: Missouri 53, Colorado 53, Florida Gulf Coast 46, Kansas St 27, Ohio St. 24, DePaul 19, Missouri St. 10, Mississippi 7, Virginia Tech 6, Nebraska 5.

