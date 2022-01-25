CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. drop in cases comes with warning | Health worker vaccine mandate to kick in | Youngkin defends ban on mask mandates | Latest COVID data
Texas visits TCU after Baugh’s 23-point game

The Associated Press

January 25, 2022, 7:42 PM

Texas Longhorns (14-5, 4-3 Big 12) at TCU Horned Frogs (13-3, 3-2 Big 12)

Fort Worth, Texas; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: TCU -2.5; over/under is 121

BOTTOM LINE: TCU faces the Texas Longhorns after Damion Baugh scored 23 points in TCU’s 59-44 victory over the Iowa State Cyclones.

The Horned Frogs have gone 7-1 in home games. TCU averages 69.6 points and has outscored opponents by 8.9 points per game.

The Longhorns have gone 4-3 against Big 12 opponents. Texas is seventh in the Big 12 with 8.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Timmy Allen averaging 2.5.

The Horned Frogs and Longhorns meet Tuesday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mike Miles is scoring 14.6 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Horned Frogs. Charles O’Bannon Jr. is averaging 7.7 points and 3.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for TCU.

Allen is averaging 11.7 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Longhorns. Marcus Carr is averaging 8.9 points over the last 10 games for Texas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Horned Frogs: 8-2, averaging 68.3 points, 39.0 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.9 points per game.

Longhorns: 7-3, averaging 65.8 points, 31.5 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

