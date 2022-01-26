Texas State visits UT Arlington after Azore’s 37-point game

Texas State Bobcats (12-5, 3-2 Sun Belt) at UT Arlington Mavericks (8-11, 4-4 Sun Belt) Arlington, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m.…

Texas State Bobcats (12-5, 3-2 Sun Belt) at UT Arlington Mavericks (8-11, 4-4 Sun Belt)

Arlington, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UT Arlington hosts the Texas State Bobcats after David Azore scored 37 points in UT Arlington’s 98-96 overtime loss to the Little Rock Trojans.

The Mavericks have gone 6-2 in home games. UT Arlington averages 14.4 turnovers per game and is 2-4 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Bobcats have gone 3-2 against Sun Belt opponents. Texas State is fifth in the Sun Belt scoring 72.8 points per game and is shooting 47.7%.

The Mavericks and Bobcats face off Thursday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Javon Levi is averaging six points, 4.9 assists and 1.6 steals for the Mavericks. Azore is averaging 18.5 points over the last 10 games for UT Arlington.

Caleb Asberry is scoring 14.2 points per game and averaging 4.8 rebounds for the Bobcats. Dylan Dawson is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Texas State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 5-5, averaging 71.0 points, 36.0 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points per game.

Bobcats: 7-3, averaging 69.0 points, 31.3 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.