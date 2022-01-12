Texas State hosts UL Monroe following Metskhvarishvili’s 22-point game

UL Monroe Warhawks (9-7, 1-3 Sun Belt) at Texas State Bobcats (9-4, 0-1 Sun Belt) San Marcos, Texas; Thursday, 8…

UL Monroe Warhawks (9-7, 1-3 Sun Belt) at Texas State Bobcats (9-4, 0-1 Sun Belt)

San Marcos, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Texas State -8; over/under is 145

BOTTOM LINE: UL Monroe visits the Texas State Bobcats after Nika Metskhvarishvili scored 22 points in UL Monroe’s 90-83 loss to the Arkansas State Red Wolves.

The Bobcats have gone 5-1 at home. Texas State is second in the Sun Belt shooting 35.8% from downtown, led by Nate Lacewell shooting 80.0% from 3-point range.

The Warhawks are 1-3 against Sun Belt opponents. UL Monroe has a 2-6 record against teams over .500.

The Bobcats and Warhawks meet Thursday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Caleb Asberry is averaging 13.3 points for the Bobcats. Dylan Dawson is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Texas State.

Andre Jones is averaging 13.7 points, 4.3 assists and 1.7 steals for the Warhawks. Russell Harrison is averaging 17.4 points over the last 10 games for UL Monroe.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 8-2, averaging 68.8 points, 28.9 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points per game.

Warhawks: 7-3, averaging 75.7 points, 27.7 rebounds, 18.1 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.