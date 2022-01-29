CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Tips for N95 masks | Prince William Co. libraries offer COVID tests | Omicron deaths exceed Delta wave | Latest COVID data
Texas Southern visits Prairie View A&M after Daniels’ 30-point outing

The Associated Press

January 29, 2022, 2:42 AM

Texas Southern Tigers (7-10, 5-3 SWAC) at Prairie View A&M Panthers (5-13, 4-4 SWAC)

Prairie View, Texas; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Prairie View A&M -2.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Prairie View A&M hosts the Texas Southern Tigers after Jawaun Daniels scored 30 points in Prairie View A&M’s 72-48 victory over the Alabama A&M Bulldogs.

The Panthers are 3-1 in home games. Prairie View A&M is second in the SWAC shooting 34.5% from downtown, led by Dewayne Cox shooting 40.9% from 3-point range.

The Tigers are 5-3 in conference games. Texas Southern ranks fifth in the SWAC shooting 31.9% from deep. Andrew Malveaux III paces the Tigers shooting 57.1% from 3-point range.

The Panthers and Tigers face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daniels is scoring 14.4 points per game with 4.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Panthers. Jeremiah Gambrell is averaging 11.0 points and 1.5 rebounds while shooting 41.5% over the last 10 games for Prairie View A&M.

PJ Henry is averaging 10.1 points for the Tigers. Joirdon Karl Nicholas is averaging 8.5 points over the last 10 games for Texas Southern.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 5-5, averaging 58.1 points, 31.5 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.2 points per game.

Tigers: 7-3, averaging 72.2 points, 35.7 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.7 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

