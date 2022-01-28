Texas Southern visits Prairie View A&M after Daniels’ 30-point game

Texas Southern Tigers (7-10, 5-3 SWAC) at Prairie View A&M Panthers (5-13, 4-4 SWAC) Prairie View, Texas; Saturday, 6:30 p.m.…

Texas Southern Tigers (7-10, 5-3 SWAC) at Prairie View A&M Panthers (5-13, 4-4 SWAC)

Prairie View, Texas; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Prairie View A&M hosts the Texas Southern Tigers after Jawaun Daniels scored 30 points in Prairie View A&M’s 72-48 victory against the Alabama A&M Bulldogs.

The Panthers are 3-1 in home games. Prairie View A&M allows 71.7 points to opponents and has been outscored by 10.6 points per game.

The Tigers have gone 5-3 against SWAC opponents. Texas Southern leads the SWAC with 30.6 points per game in the paint led by Joirdon Karl Nicholas averaging 3.9.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jeremiah Gambrell is shooting 36.0% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, while averaging 8.8 points. Daniels is averaging 9.5 points over the past 10 games for Prairie View A&M.

John Walker III is scoring 10.3 points per game with 4.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists for the Tigers. Nicholas is averaging 8.5 points and 4.8 rebounds while shooting 67.2% over the last 10 games for Texas Southern.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 5-5, averaging 58.1 points, 31.5 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.2 points per game.

Tigers: 7-3, averaging 72.2 points, 35.7 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.7 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.1 points.

