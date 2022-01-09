Texas Southern looks to extend streak vs MVSU

Mississippi Valley State (1-12, 1-2) vs. Texas Southern (4-8, 2-1) Health & PE Center, Houston; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Mississippi Valley State (1-12, 1-2) vs. Texas Southern (4-8, 2-1)

Health & PE Center, Houston; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas Southern looks for its ninth straight win in the head-to-head series over Mississippi Valley State. In its last eight wins against the Delta Devils, Texas Southern has won by an average of 14 points. Mississippi Valley State’s last win in the series came on Jan. 23, 2017, a 103-89 victory.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Robert Carpenter is averaging 16.4 points and 4.5 rebounds to lead the charge for the Delta Devils. Caleb Hunter is also a primary contributor, producing 12 points per game. The Tigers have been led by John Walker III, who is averaging 11.3 points and 5.5 rebounds.

SWAC IMPROVEMENT: The Delta Devils have scored 75.3 points per game and allowed 79.3 points per game in conference play so far. Those are both significant improvements over the 61.1 points scored and 90.6 points given up per game to non-conference foes.CLUTCH CARPENTER: Carpenter has connected on 32.1 percent of the 78 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 12 of 33 over his last five games. He’s also converted 81.6 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Texas Southern is 0-8 this year when it scores 66 points or fewer and 4-0 when it scores at least 67.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Delta Devils have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Tigers. Texas Southern has an assist on 35 of 72 field goals (48.6 percent) across its previous three games while Mississippi Valley State has assists on 45 of 77 field goals (58.4 percent) during its past three games.

SECOND CHANCES: Texas Southern has posted an excellent offensive rebound percentage of 35.4 percent this year. That rate is the 28th-highest in the country. The offensive rebound percentage for Mississippi Valley State stands at just 23.6 percent (ranked 314th).

