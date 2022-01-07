Texas Southern looks for home win vs UAPB

Arkansas-Pine Bluff (3-12, 1-1) vs. Texas Southern (3-8, 1-1) Health & PE Center, Houston; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Arkansas-Pine Bluff (3-12, 1-1) vs. Texas Southern (3-8, 1-1)

Health & PE Center, Houston; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas Southern looks for its fourth straight win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Health & PE Center. The last victory for the Golden Lions at Texas Southern was a 74-72 win on Jan. 22, 2018.

STEPPING UP: Shawn Williams is averaging 13.9 points to lead the way for the Golden Lions. Kylen Milton is also a key contributor, accounting for 11.7 points per game. The Tigers have been led by John Walker III, who is averaging 11.5 points and 5.6 rebounds.SHAWN CAN SHOOT: Williams has connected on 33.3 percent of the 123 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 7 for 32 over his last three games. He’s also made 93.8 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: The Tigers are 0-7 when they allow at least 63 points and 3-1 when they hold opponents to anything below 63. The Golden Lions are 0-10 when allowing 74 or more points and 3-2 on the season, otherwise.

COLD SPELL: Arkansas-Pine Bluff has lost its last 10 road games, scoring 58 points, while allowing 83.4 per game.

SECOND CHANCES: Texas Southern has posted an excellent offensive rebound percentage of 35.8 percent this year. That rate is ranked 29th in the nation. The offensive rebound percentage for Arkansas-Pine Bluff stands at just 22.1 percent (ranked 333rd).

