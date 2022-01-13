CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Smithsonian's new schedule | Montgomery Co. executive urges schools to offer virtual options | DC preps for Winter Restaurant Week | Latest DC-area cases
Texas Rio Grande Valley tops Chicago St. 85-63

The Associated Press

January 13, 2022, 10:37 PM

EDINBURG, Texas (AP) — Mike Adewunmi recorded 19 points and 10 rebounds to carry Texas Rio Grande Valley to an 85-63 win over Chicago State on Thursday night.

Xavier Johnson had 16 points for Texas Rio Grande Valley (6-11, 1-4 Western Athletic Conference), which ended its four-game losing streak. Marek Nelson added 13 points and three blocks. Ricky Nelson had six assists. Justin Johnson had a career-high 13 rebounds plus seven points.

Texas Rio Grande Valley posted a season-high 21 assists.

Dominique Alexander had 15 points and seven rebounds for the Cougars (5-13, 1-4). Coreyoun Rushin added 13 points. Favour Chukwukelu had 11 points.

Brandon Betson, the Cougars’ leading scorer heading into the matchup at 14 points per game, was held to only 4 points on 2-of-11 shooting.

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

