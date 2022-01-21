Texas A&M takes on Arkansas, seeks 6th straight road win

Texas A&M Aggies (15-3, 4-1 SEC) at Arkansas Razorbacks (13-5, 3-3 SEC) Fayetteville, Arkansas; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Texas A&M Aggies (15-3, 4-1 SEC) at Arkansas Razorbacks (13-5, 3-3 SEC)

Fayetteville, Arkansas; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M hits the road against Arkansas trying to extend its five-game road winning streak.

The Razorbacks are 10-1 in home games. Arkansas ranks fifth in the SEC with 25.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Jaylin Williams averaging 7.1.

The Aggies are 4-1 in SEC play. Texas A&M is sixth in the SEC scoring 35.7 points per game in the paint led by Henry Coleman III averaging 7.4.

The teams play for the 10th time this season in SEC play. The Aggies won the last matchup on Jan. 8. Quenton Jackson scored 16 points to help lead the Aggies to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: JD Notae is scoring 18.7 points per game with 4.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Razorbacks. Davonte Davis is averaging 7.7 points over the past 10 games for Arkansas.

Jackson is shooting 46.5% and averaging 12.6 points for the Aggies. Coleman is averaging 8.4 points over the last 10 games for Texas A&M.

LAST 10 GAMES: Razorbacks: 5-5, averaging 76.4 points, 34.0 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points per game.

Aggies: 8-2, averaging 75.6 points, 32.7 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 10.5 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points.

