Texas A&M-CC visits Northwestern State following Coleman’s 25-point game

Texas A&M-CC Islanders (16-5, 3-1 Southland) at Northwestern State Demons (5-16, 1-3 Southland)

Natchitoches, Louisiana; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern State hosts the Texas A&M-CC Islanders after Kendal Coleman scored 25 points in Northwestern State’s 79-70 win over the Incarnate Word Cardinals.

The Demons are 4-2 in home games. Northwestern State ranks third in the Southland with 15.7 assists per game led by Brian White averaging 3.5.

The Islanders are 3-1 in Southland play. Texas A&M-CC scores 78.7 points and has outscored opponents by 10.9 points per game.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Islanders won 89-67 in the last matchup on Jan. 6. Isaac Mushila led the Islanders with 27 points, and Robert Chougkaz led the Demons with 14 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Emareyon McDonald averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Demons, scoring 5.9 points while shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc. Coleman is averaging 15.3 points and 9.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for Northwestern State.

Mushila is averaging 15.3 points and 9.2 rebounds for the Islanders. Trey Tennyson is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games for Texas A&M-CC.

LAST 10 GAMES: Demons: 3-7, averaging 69.5 points, 33.3 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.5 points per game.

Islanders: 7-3, averaging 74.3 points, 31.0 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points.

