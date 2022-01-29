Texas A&M-CC visits Northwestern State following Coleman’s 25-point game

Texas A&M-CC Islanders (16-5, 3-1 Southland) at Northwestern State Demons (5-16, 1-3 Southland) Natchitoches, Louisiana; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Texas A&M-CC Islanders (16-5, 3-1 Southland) at Northwestern State Demons (5-16, 1-3 Southland)

Natchitoches, Louisiana; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Northwestern State -4.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern State faces the Texas A&M-CC Islanders after Kendal Coleman scored 25 points in Northwestern State’s 79-70 win against the Incarnate Word Cardinals.

The Demons are 4-2 on their home court. Northwestern State ranks third in the Southland with 15.7 assists per game led by Brian White averaging 3.5.

The Islanders are 3-1 in Southland play. Texas A&M-CC scores 78.7 points and has outscored opponents by 10.9 points per game.

The teams play for the second time this season in Southland play. The Islanders won the last matchup 89-67 on Jan. 6. Isaac Mushila scored 27 points to help lead the Islanders to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Coleman is averaging 15.3 points and 9.5 rebounds for the Demons. Carvell Teasett is averaging 11.6 points and 3.1 assists over the past 10 games for Northwestern State.

Trey Tennyson averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Islanders, scoring 12.5 points while shooting 38.0% from beyond the arc. Mushila is averaging 14.3 points and nine rebounds over the last 10 games for Texas A&M-CC.

LAST 10 GAMES: Demons: 3-7, averaging 69.5 points, 33.3 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.5 points per game.

Islanders: 7-3, averaging 74.3 points, 31.0 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.