Terry leads DePaul against No. 20 Xavier after 28-point game

Xavier Musketeers (13-3, 3-2 Big East) at DePaul Blue Demons (10-8, 1-5 Big East) Chicago; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Xavier Musketeers (13-3, 3-2 Big East) at DePaul Blue Demons (10-8, 1-5 Big East)

Chicago; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: DePaul hosts the No. 20 Xavier Musketeers after Jalen Terry scored 28 points in DePaul’s 96-92 win against the Seton Hall Pirates.

The Blue Demons have gone 8-3 in home games. DePaul ranks seventh in the Big East in team defense, giving up 64.4 points while holding opponents to 42.2% shooting.

The Musketeers are 3-2 in Big East play. Xavier ranks sixth in the Big East shooting 33.6% from deep. Nate Johnson leads the Musketeers shooting 45.7% from 3-point range.

The Blue Demons and Musketeers meet Wednesday for the first time in Big East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Javon Freeman-Liberty is averaging 21.1 points, 7.4 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.6 steals for the Blue Demons. David Jones is averaging 10.2 points over the last 10 games for DePaul.

Johnson is averaging 12.3 points for the Musketeers. Adam Kunkel is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Xavier.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Demons: 3-7, averaging 71.7 points, 35.6 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 5.6 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points per game.

Musketeers: 8-2, averaging 78.5 points, 34.7 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.