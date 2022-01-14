EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Jacob Young scored a season-high 23 points and Oregon beat No. 3 UCLA 84-81 in overtime…

Will Richardson added 12 points as one of three Ducks in foul trouble. Oregon (10-6, 3-2 Pac-12) won its fourth in a row. The Ducks swarmed the court and their loud celebration in the locker room echoed throughout a mostly empty Pauley Pavilion.

Johnny Juzang scored 23 points for the Bruins (10-2, 2-1). Their second loss of the season ended a five-game winning streak.

The teams traded baskets early in overtime. Young scored to put Oregon ahead by two. Jaime Jaquez Jr. missed a pair of free throws that would have tied it. Young scored again to give the Ducks an 83-79 lead.

Myles Johnson scored for UCLA before Richardson made one of two free throws for an 84-81 lead. Juzang’s potential tying 3-pointer missed. Jules Bernard got the rebound and put up a jumper that Da’Vion Harmon got his hand on as time expired.

UCLA forced overtime on Jaylen Clark’s steal and baseline layup that tied it at 73l with 16 seconds left.

NO. 13 WISCONSIN 78, NO. 16 OHIO STATE 68

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Brad Davison scored 25 points and Wisconsin beat Ohio State for its sixth straight victory.

Tyler Wahl added 20 points, one point shy of his career high, for the Badgers (14-2, 5-1 Big Ten). Johnny Davis had 14 points and nine rebounds. Wisconsin was 10 of 23 from 3-point range.

E.J. Liddell scored 18 points for Ohio State (10-4, 4-2).

NO. 19 TEXAS TECH 78, OKLAHOMA STATE 57

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Kevin Obanor had 17 points and No. 19 Texas Tech backed up its consecutive wins over Top 10 teams with a victory over Oklahoma State in a makeup game.

Texas Tech (13-3, 3-1 Big 12) never trailed two nights after its 65-62 win at top-ranked Baylor that ended the nation’s longest winning streak at 21 games. The Red Raiders beat then-No. 6 Kansas in their previous home game last Saturday.

Bryce Thompson had 14 points for Oklahoma State (8-7, 1-3).

DEPAUL 96, NO. 20 SETON HALL 92

CHICAGO (AP) — Jalen Terry scored 28 points, David Jones added 24 and DePaul beat Seton Hall.

Javon Freeman-Liberty also scored 12 points for the Blue Demons (10-6, 1-5 Big East) in easily their biggest victory of the season. Freeman-Liberty, the conference’s leading scorer, was injured early in the second half, limping off the court while favoring his right leg. He returned, but played sparingly down the stretch.

Jared Rhoden led Seton Hall (11-4, 2-3) with 25 points. Bryce Aiken added 22.

