Tennessee Tech hosts Austin Peay following Calderon’s 20-point performance

Austin Peay Governors (5-11, 1-5 OVC) at Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (5-14, 2-4 OVC)

Cookeville, Tennessee; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Austin Peay visits the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles after Drew Calderon scored 20 points in Austin Peay’s 75-67 loss to the Belmont Bruins.

The Golden Eagles have gone 4-3 at home. Tennessee Tech is 5-5 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 12.8 turnovers per game.

The Governors are 1-5 against OVC opponents. Austin Peay averages 13.1 turnovers per game and is 4-6 when winning the turnover battle.

The Golden Eagles and Governors face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keishawn Davidson averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Eagles, scoring 10.2 points while shooting 43.4% from beyond the arc. Jr. Clay is averaging 11.5 points, 3.8 assists and 1.9 steals over the past 10 games for Tennessee Tech.

Carlos Paez is averaging 6.6 points and 3.4 assists for the Governors. Elijah Hutchins-Everett is averaging 9.8 points over the last 10 games for Austin Peay.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 3-7, averaging 71.8 points, 30.8 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.2 points per game.

Governors: 2-8, averaging 63.3 points, 30.2 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.5 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points.

