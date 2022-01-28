CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Mix-and-match booster shots | Many deaths in Frederick Co. | DC to offer free KN95 masks | Latest COVID data
Home » College Basketball » Tennessee Tech hosts Austin…

Tennessee Tech hosts Austin Peay following Calderon’s 20-point performance

The Associated Press

January 28, 2022, 3:42 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Austin Peay Governors (5-11, 1-5 OVC) at Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (5-14, 2-4 OVC)

Cookeville, Tennessee; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Austin Peay visits the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles after Drew Calderon scored 20 points in Austin Peay’s 75-67 loss to the Belmont Bruins.

The Golden Eagles have gone 4-3 at home. Tennessee Tech is 5-5 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 12.8 turnovers per game.

The Governors are 1-5 against OVC opponents. Austin Peay averages 13.1 turnovers per game and is 4-6 when winning the turnover battle.

The Golden Eagles and Governors face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keishawn Davidson averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Eagles, scoring 10.2 points while shooting 43.4% from beyond the arc. Jr. Clay is averaging 11.5 points, 3.8 assists and 1.9 steals over the past 10 games for Tennessee Tech.

Carlos Paez is averaging 6.6 points and 3.4 assists for the Governors. Elijah Hutchins-Everett is averaging 9.8 points over the last 10 games for Austin Peay.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 3-7, averaging 71.8 points, 30.8 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.2 points per game.

Governors: 2-8, averaging 63.3 points, 30.2 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.5 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

NITAAC extends due date for CIO-SP4 after bid submission problems

Updated: State Dept says worldwide email outage resolved, not tied to 'malicious activity'

Federal appeals court overturns FLRA decision that limited mid-term bargaining for unions

Federal attorneys group urges DOJ to fix pay disparity, set new policy for telework

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up