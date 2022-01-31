Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles face the Morehead State Eagles on 3-game losing streak

Morehead State Eagles (16-6, 8-1 OVC) at Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (5-15, 2-5 OVC) Morehead, Kentucky; Monday, 7 p.m. EST…

Morehead State Eagles (16-6, 8-1 OVC) at Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (5-15, 2-5 OVC)

Morehead, Kentucky; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tennessee Tech -5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee Tech looks to end its three-game slide when the Golden Eagles take on Morehead State.

The Golden Eagles are 4-4 in home games. Tennessee Tech gives up 73.9 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.6 points per game.

The Eagles are 8-1 in OVC play. Morehead State scores 70.9 points and has outscored opponents by 6.2 points per game.

The Golden Eagles and Eagles square off Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jr. Clay is scoring 11.9 points per game with 2.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Golden Eagles. Kenny White Jr. is averaging 11.3 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 53.5% over the last 10 games for Tennessee Tech.

Johni Broome is scoring 16.3 points per game and averaging 10.5 rebounds for the Eagles. Tray Hollowell is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Morehead State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 3-7, averaging 70.1 points, 30.4 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.5 points per game.

Eagles: 9-1, averaging 72.3 points, 33.8 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 4.8 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

